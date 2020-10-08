© Instagram / Demi Lovato





Demi Lovato has expressed her opinion about the President elections





Demi Lovato has never been interested in the political life of her country but this time the situation is different. Read on to find out what she thinks about the upcoming elections.

Demi Lovato has recently called off their engagement with actor Max Ehrich. The couple got engaged just two months ago. The singer was dating «the Young and the Restless» star since February till the end of September. The celebrity does not wish to comment the breakup and does not seem to be very concerned about it. Instead, the actress cares about the upcoming President elections in the country.

In her recent Instagram post, the singer has shared a voter guide asking her followers to share it with their friends and family as well. Demi Lovato feels serious about voting and wants everyone to do their part and place their votes this year. The star confesses that she loves this voter guide very much! Since it's the launch of Voting Season, it is high time to decide in what was you are going to vote – early in person, by mail, or at the polls on Election Day. Demi Lovato's followers on Instagram are thankful for her support. It means much to them.

