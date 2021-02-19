© Instagram / Demi Lovato





Demi Lovato suffered three strokes and a heart attack at the age of 26





Famous American singer Demi Lovato was hospitalized in 2018 after a drug overdose. The artist was on the verge of life and death, doctors fought for her life. Fortunately, Demi was saved, the girl went through rehabilitation for a long time after what happened.

A few years later, Demi Lovato announced her readiness to release the documentary «Demi Lovato: Dance with the Devil.» The premiere of the film will take place soon - on March 23.

Demi Lovato still recalls with horror the events of that fateful day. She perfectly remembers how the doctors said that she had only ten minutes to live.

As it became known, after an overdose, Demi Lovato suffered three strokes and one heart attack. The brain was badly damaged, due to which the singer can no longer drive a car. Her eyesight also deteriorated. The artist will not be able to fully restore her health, but Demi Lovato is glad that at least she survived.