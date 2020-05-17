Demi Moore, ex-wife of Bruce Willis, hunted for morel mushrooms! Let's learn the details!
© Instagram / Demi Moore

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-17 14:04:30

Demi Moore has recently shared a marvelous picture in which she's holding a whole tray of morel mushrooms inside her house! Where did she get the most expensive mushrooms in the world?

Demi Moore was married to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher. They have three daughters with Bruce Willis. Their younger daughter Tallulah lives with her mother. Demi Moore has starred in a great number of movies including the 1990 romantic fantasy thriller «Ghost» where she played Molly Jensen.

In her picture on Instagram, Demi Moore is standing with a large tray of morels. The actress looks very happy! Her caption to the pic reads, «Morel mushroom treasure hunt». Probably the star hunted for the mushrooms together with her dog Merps; however, she keeps the place of hunting in secret. Demi is wearing overall shorts which look nice on her. The majority of her readers miss her very much.


Demi Moore has also shared a few photos of her family on Twitter. She's depicted with her large family including her three daughters. In her caption, Demi confesses she feels thankful to be with her family.

