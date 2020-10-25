© Instagram / Demi Moore





Demi Moore has revealed her attitude to the 2020 elections in the USA





Demi Moore has shared a photo on her Instagram page informing everyone she has voted. The actress encouraged others to do the same.

Demi Moore became a well-known actress after she acted as Molly Jensen in the romance fantasy film «Ghost» in 1990. She starred in the movie at the age of 17 along with Patrick Swayze who played her beloved man who follows her after his death. Demi Moore has good relationships with her ex-husbands. She even self-isolated with Bruce Willis and their daughters in April. The actress and her second husband, Ashton Kutcher, are still friends too, despite the fact that Kutcher is married with Mila Kunis and shares two children with her.

Demi Moore has informed her follower on Instagram that she voted letting her voice be heard! In the photo, the celebrity looks very happy. She is sure that «this could be the most important election of our lives». Unfortunately, not every American citizen realizes that our future depends on it.

