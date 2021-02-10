© Instagram / Demi Moore





Demi Moore, who surprised fans with a new appearance, showed her face up close without makeup





American actress and fashion model Demi Moore, who surprised the audience of the fashion show with her changes in appearance, showed her face up close. The corresponding video appeared on the YouTube channel of the show No Filter with Naomi («Without filters with Naomi»).

The 58-year-old celebrity gave a 47-minute interview with the famous supermodel Naomi Campbell, in which she appeared before the audience of the show without makeup in a black suit. Her image was complemented by transparent glasses.

© Instagram / Demi Moore





Netizens noticed that Moore looks better in the posted footage than in the images from the fashion show of the Italian fashion house Fendi, which took place at Paris Fashion Week.

«Demi looks great here, not like on the show. Thank you, Naomi, for dispelling all the rumors «,» It's good that I watched this video and made sure that Demi looks good «,» Why did her face look terrible on the catwalk, and in a day it looks just great, «the fans wrote in the comments.

The actress, in turn, did not comment on rumors about plastic surgery.

On January 27, Demi Moore took to the Fendi runway in a black satin suit. The attention of the fans was attracted by the new face of the model: they spoke on Twitter about the possible plastic surgery of the model. «Unfortunately, but it looks like she also reshaped her face,» they were indignant.