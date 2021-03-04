© Instagram / Demi Moore





58-year-old Demi Moore has changed beyond recognition





58-year-old actress Demi Moore shared a new photo on Instagram and again dumbfounded fans with the changes in her appearance. In the photo, Moore is sitting on the floor among the scattered things in a leopard beret and brown sweatshirt. - Early spring cleaning or a chance to dress up? - signed the photo of the actress.

© Instagram / Demi Moore





Subscribers outraged that Demi does not have a single wrinkle and an absolutely even face. - Generally a different person, - the subscriber was indignant. - She looks strange. What's wrong with her mouth? - wrote a fan. The rest of the subscribers rushed to accuse the actress of using Photoshop and unsuccessful plastic surgery.