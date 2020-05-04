© Instagram / Denzel Washington





Did you know? Denzel Washington admitted he didn't belong to Hollywood





65-year-old colleague of Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson Denzel Washington managed to surprise not only with his talents in the films like «The Equalizer» «Unstoppable» and «Training Day,» but also in some interviews – like in the one with Katie Couric. She said she really was stunned with the celeb's answers!

Talking about the interview with Denzel, Katie Couric admitted she always loved and admired him, but the interview made her «shocked.» But what was the reason for that?

The problem was that Katie asked Denzel about very common things and was especially interested in his opinion about whether Hollywood actors should mind only their acting and movies or take part in political issues as well.

Denzel was extremely offended with this answer and none could even guess the reason. He accented the attention on the words «Hollywood people» and claimed he never belonged to them.

Moreover, Denzel Washington said he had no idea about who these people actually were and added he was nothing more but the actor and a human being.

We are sure that actors should do only acting and all politics should be performed by other people. What do you think about this?