Denzel Washington has made an inspiring message. Even Katie Couric supports the actor!

Denzel Washington has made an inspiring message.
News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-06 20:53:33

Denzel Washington has left an incredibly wise message to his fans. The video can be watched right now!

Denzel Washington is a famous American actor who has starred in several dozens of movies of different genres but probably the most well-known one is the 2001 crime thriller «Training Day» is which he performed the role of Alonzo Harris.

Recently, the fans of Denzel Washington have shared a video on Instagram in which the actor claims that nothing in life is worthwhile unless you take risks. You have something to fall back on. He says if he wants to fall he doesn't want to fall back on anything except his faith. He wants to fall forward. What a nice message!

These days, Katie Couric called Denzel Washington «Holywood folk.» The actor answered that he is not, he is just «a human being» whose job is acting. Katie Couric said he jumped all over her.

Some people are sure that Couric hit the actor with a microaggression, and Denzel just defended himself in a graceful way. The woman took that as an attack, though. By the way, Washington had to donate money to Couric's foundation to calm her down.

