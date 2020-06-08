© Instagram / Doja Cat





Doja Cat has donated $100,000 to Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund





Doja Cat has announced on her Instagram page that she has donated a big sum of money to the Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund. The singer demands change in the fight with racism.

Doja Cat has become a famous singer in such genres as R&B, hip hop, psychedelic and pop. Her fresh song «Freak Like Me» has become available already. The music band «Sugababes» released the song with the same title in 2010. Adina Howard's «Freak Like Me» saw the world in February 2020. All these three songs have different lyrics and music.

Doja Cat wished a happy birthday to Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27 these days. The celebrity has donated $100,000 to Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund and she invited her followers on Instagram to honor her by donating some money and signing her petition. You can find the link in Doja Cat's bio. She is urging her family, friends, fans, and colleagues also to donate to other foundations that work together to bring justice!

We are certainly all in the fight against racism together and only together we can change the world for the better. To raise your spirits these days listen to Doja Cat's «Freak like me, you want a good girl that does bad things to you».