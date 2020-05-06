Dolly Parton reveals the secret of her youthfulness at the age of 74. Let's find out what it is!

© Instagram / Dolly Parton





Dolly Parton is an icon of an American singer who has collaborated with such famous performers as Kenny Rogers. The legendary songs «Islands In The Stream» and «Real Love» are just a couple of their common works. Dolly was so sad when Kenny Rogers passed away on April 20 that she dedicated him the song «I Will Always Love You».

Dolly Parton has a deep soul. She founded a book gifting program known as «Imagination Library» in 1990. It provides kids with books for free within the US, Canada, UK, Australia and Ireland.

During her creative life, Dolly Parton has performed many magnificent songs including «9 to 5» and «Jolene». These treks can be watched on YouTube for free.

Recently, the singer shared one of her secrets of nice appearance. On her Instagram page, she has shared her photo with a caption, «Smile, it increases your face value». So, all you have to do is smile! The celebrity is truly beautiful!

Dolly Parton's followers admire her terrific look and talent calling her a queen. One of them wrote: «I wish I had some words of wisdom, but I don't...» That's the best line ever!