 News > Dolly Parton


Dolly Parton reveals the secret of her youthfulness at the age of 74. Let's find out what it is!
© Instagram / Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton reveals the secret of her youthfulness at the age of 74. Let's find out what it is!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-06 18:08:05

Wow! Dolly Parton has finally opened up how she manages to save her terrific appearance despite her age. Learn it immediately!

Dolly Parton is an icon of an American singer who has collaborated with such famous performers as Kenny Rogers. The legendary songs «Islands In The Stream» and «Real Love» are just a couple of their common works. Dolly was so sad when Kenny Rogers passed away on April 20 that she dedicated him the song «I Will Always Love You».

Dolly Parton has a deep soul. She founded a book gifting program known as «Imagination Library» in 1990. It provides kids with books for free within the US, Canada, UK, Australia and Ireland.

During her creative life, Dolly Parton has performed many magnificent songs including «9 to 5» and «Jolene». These treks can be watched on YouTube for free.

Recently, the singer shared one of her secrets of nice appearance. On her Instagram page, she has shared her photo with a caption, «Smile, it increases your face value». So, all you have to do is smile! The celebrity is truly beautiful!

Dolly Parton's followers admire her terrific look and talent calling her a queen. One of them wrote: «I wish I had some words of wisdom, but I don't...» That's the best line ever!

  TOP

Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, showed what she's doing in quarantine Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, showed what she's doing in quarantine
Pete Davidson has changed his image! Check out how he looks now! Pete Davidson has changed his image! Check out how he looks now!
Hidden meaning: Evangeline Lilly explained he real feelings about quarantine Hidden meaning: Evangeline Lilly explained he real feelings about quarantine
Five embryos in a fridge: Tristan Thompson agreed to make a baby for Khloe Kardashian Five embryos in a fridge: Tristan Thompson agreed to make a baby for Khloe Kardashian
Halsey released a new song in collaboration with DJ Marshmello Halsey released a new song in collaboration with DJ Marshmello
The real reason for the hospitalization of Cardi B revealed! The real reason for the hospitalization of Cardi B revealed!
Fans of Zac Efron and Aron Piper unleashed a war: what's the reason? Fans of Zac Efron and Aron Piper unleashed a war: what's the reason?
What role does Ryan Gosling have in his own family? Eva Mendes' incredible reply What role does Ryan Gosling have in his own family? Eva Mendes' incredible reply
Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” revealed who her best friend is Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” revealed who her best friend is
Tom Holland, “Peter Pan” star, is a master of snowboarding! Watch the video! Tom Holland, “Peter Pan” star, is a master of snowboarding! Watch the video!
Celine Dion's fans celebrate the tenth anniversary of her “Taking Chances World Tour” Celine Dion's fans celebrate the tenth anniversary of her “Taking Chances World Tour”
Megyn Kelly has become the character of a popular movie! You need to watch it! Megyn Kelly has become the character of a popular movie! You need to watch it!
Caitlyn Jenner is afraid of the sun and that's what the star does! Caitlyn Jenner is afraid of the sun and that's what the star does!
Jussie Smollett seems to be thinking about a new project! Jussie Smollett seems to be thinking about a new project!
Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website
Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old