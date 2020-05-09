© Instagram / Dolly Parton





Dolly Parton provides poor children with books. What a noble soul!





Dolly Parton has not only become a legendary singer but also a founded a charity that supports children from low-income families by sending them books.

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers were more than just friends, they sang together and even released a common album. As Kenny Rogers died (almost three weeks ago), Dolly Parton dedicated him song «I Will Always Love You». She has never dated Rogers, as some people might think.

Dolly Parton has been married to Carl Dean since 1966. She has been in a good relationship with her husband all these years. Carl is a very romantic person and even writes poems for his wife. Unfortunately, they have no children.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is an organization that sends books to children from low-income backgrounds on a monthly basis. Each child is supposed to get a library of 60 books by the time they turn five.

Dolly Parton has always been a very beautiful woman. It's no surprise her husband still loves her and makes her different sorts of surprises.