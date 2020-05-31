© Instagram / Dolly Parton





Dolly Parton has presented a new song. Listen to it right now!





Dolly Parton has announced on her Instagram page that her new song «When Life Is Good Again» has finally seen the world.

Dolly Parton has been married to businessman Carl Thomas Dean since 1966; however, she has no children with her husband. During her music career, Parton has cooperated with many musicians. Thus, for example, she released the album «Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers» with Kenny Rogers in 1999. This album includes 38 songs.

© Instagram / Dolly Parton





Dolly Parton has shared a sensitive post on her Instagram saying, «I do believe with all of my heart that life will be good again». She encouraged everyone to listen to her brand new song «When Life Is Good Again» any moment. The link can be found in her bio. Those who have listened to the song love it very much. One woman commented, «I really dunno what I'd have done without you during this time so particular. You kept me alive and I'll never be able to thank you enough and this song just saved me a little more!»

Dolly Parton's fans thank her for the lovely new song. The singer encourages them to order brand Dolly masks, puzzles and «When Life Is Good Again» t-shirts from shop.dollyparton.com.