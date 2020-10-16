Dolly Parton is getting younger and younger. Check out the pics!

© Instagram / Dolly Parton





Dolly Parton has shared a terrific photo on her official Instagram page. It seems she will never get old.

Dolly Parton is a pretty woman and a faithful wife. She has been married to businessman Carl Thomas Dean since 1966; however, she has no children with her husband. There are numerous rumors that Dolly wears wig but the celebrity has confessed in her interview that she doesn't always wear wigs. Instead, she poufs up her blond hair. Believe it or not but Dolly dreams to pose for magazine «Playboy» for her 75th birthday. Dolly Parton is also a wonderful singer. Probably, many of us remember her song «Jolene». The singer has collaborated with Kenny Rogers and felt very sorry because of his death. They were close friends.

Dolly Parton has recently left a gorgeous photo on her Instagram page. She's wearing a lovely outfit that is liked by everyone of her followers. What a beautiful woman! Her caption reads, «Find out who you are and do it on purpose». Some of Dolly's fans say in their comments that she is the most talented and beautiful artist in the country.

Dolly Parton has recently announced her fans on Twitter that her billboard holiday album «A Holly Dolly Christmas» has been finally released. The celebrity feels very excited about the project and hopes that her songs will bring their listeners some joy.