Dolly Parton twice refused to accept a medal from Trump





Singer Dolly Parton in an interview with Today admitted that she twice refused to accept the presidential «medal of freedom» from former US President Donald Trump.

According to her, she did not do this due to diseases and the coronavirus pandemic. «I could not accept her because my husband was ill, and another time, when I was invited, I could not come because of the covid,» she explained.

Joe Biden's administration, Dolly Parton admitted, also contacted her for the award, but now the singer doubts whether to accept the medal. «Now it seems to me that if I take it, it will be a political step,» she said.

Dolly Parton turned 75 in January 2021.