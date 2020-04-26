Dove Cameron teased netizens with practically naked body on social media

 News > Dove Cameron


© Instagram / Dove Cameron

News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-26 18:23:10

Thomas Doherty's 24-year-old girlfriend Dove Cameron obviously is eager to have as much attention from her fans as possible, so she couldn't leave her smartphone even during the quarantine. The star of «Descendants» and «Liv and Maddie» used every chance to show herself again and again.

This time, Dove took to Instagram to share a photo of herself dressed in nothing but a leather jacket. Well, what else can a girl do if all the ideas for making pics have been finished!

Actually, we like photographing. We like pretty girls in the photos. But, Dove, please, create something really interesting and breathtaking! You have so many chances for this!

And in the photo, we can see nothing but the head of the blonde and a bit of her skin revealed from her leather jacket. All the rest is the same – the head, the pose, the facial expression, and so on. Oh, my goodness, that's just boring!

However, Cameron's fans were very excited to see the new shot and admitted that she looked like an angel and her eyes were mesmerizing «as fuck.»

Do you like Dove Cameron? If yes, what do you like about her the most?

