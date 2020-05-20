© Instagram / Dove Cameron





Dove Cameron, the "Liv and Maddie" star, confessed she cannot live without TV





These days, Dove Cameron has revealed on her Instagram that TV has been vital to her and she is not as interested in real life anymore.

Dove Cameron is one of the youngest, most successful and most beautiful actresses. Her 2015 musical fantasy adventure-comedy «Descendants» made her truly prominent. It also stars Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart and Sofia Carson. But few people know that Dove has got her beauty due to the plastic surgery. Below, you can see the proof.

In her fresh Instagram post, Dove Cameron has shared a number of photos in which she's depicted in a special bent position while wearing a long dress that looks like a wedding dress. Her caption to the photos reads, «TV taught me how to feel. Now real life has no appeal.» This is not a very good news, especially taking into account the fact that real life takes more time than the life on TV.

Dove Cameron has undergone a few plastic surgery procedures in order to look better. That's a common practice among celebrities, though. Ariana Grande and Bella Thorne are also known to have used the service of a plastic surgeon.