Dove Cameron celebrated her birthday in complete loneliness





Dove Cameron does not look happy neither in the pics, nor in the video she has shared on Instagram on her birthday. What a poor girl!

Chloe Celeste Hosterman (personal name of Dove Cameron) is known for her perfect play in comedy series «Liv and Maddie» and television series «Descendants». Believe it or not, but the love story of Dove Cameron and her beloved boyfriend, Thomas Doherty, came to an end in October 2020. The couple was dating for over four years. The only relief is that this was their mutual decision.

On January 15, Dove Cameron turned 25; however, she was not glad to meet her birthday. In the photos and video she has posted on her official Instagram page, the actress looks lonely and sad. Many of her followers did not even know that she was having birthday. They are sending their best wishes for her birthday and a new year in their comments. Despite feeling unhappy, Dove still looks incredibly beaautiful!

Probably one of the reasons why Dove Cameron was alone on her birthday was that she broke with her boyfriend, Thomas Doherty. The latter has posted a video on his network after the breakup. He decided to go to his relatives and spend time with them. That's the right decision!