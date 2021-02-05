© Instagram / Drake





Tim Drake to play new Robin in Titans season 3





Filming for the third season of Titans is still underway and information has now surfaced on the actor who will play the new Robin / Tim Drake.

Following news that Savannah Welch will appear on the show as Gotham City Police Chief and Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, it was revealed that Tim Drake will be played by Jay Lycurgo.

© Instagram / Drake





The current Robin - Jason Todd - played by actor Curran Walters, will follow his own dark path and become the brutal vigilante Red Hood. This paves the way for a new Robin, and Lycurgo will most likely take on the role on Titans.

There has not yet been an official announcement about the casting of the actor, so we are waiting for news from HBO Max.