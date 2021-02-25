© Instagram / Drew Barrymore





Drew Barrymore said her mom sent her to a mental hospital at 13





Drew Barrymore may have become famous as a child, but her trip to La La Land was clearly not too glamorous.

In a new interview with Howard Stern, the actress shared new details of the case when the actress's mother put her in a mental health clinic for 18 months.

© Instagram / Drew Barrymore





«Before that, I scoffed at places like this, but if you compare my life in Malibu and my experience in the clinic, there is a huge difference. I've been at a place called Van Eyes Psychiatric for a year and a half. There was no joking or messing around. If you tried to do something like that, then you either got into a room with soft upholstery, or you were put on a stretcher and tied.

The Charlie's Angels star explained that her mother, Jade Barrymore, made the decision to send her daughter to an institution like this because she was a reckless teenage star who had «too many resources.» Drew recalls those hard times: «I went to clubs, not to school, stole my mom's car, and, you know, I just completely lost control. So, sometimes it was a lot of fun, and sometimes I was so angry that I got to that place. «

The very place Drew calls the upholstered room served as a way to «cool» the actress. There she spent several hours in a row with her hands tied behind. The actress admitted that this was an extreme form of discipline, but over time she realized that this was exactly what she needed.

«I asked myself why this is happening. And I thought maybe I needed the craziest form of structure because everything was so accessible and flawed in my world that it might take something like that - radical to start a new life, «Barrymore explained. «I couldn't understand this for six or eight months. I was very angry and could not reason constructively. «

Looking back on past experiences, Drew admitted that she now better understands the decision her mom made.

«After 30 years of therapy, mental search, childbirth, I can now say that my mother understood that she had created a monster,» muses Drew. And she didn't know what to do with him. « In three decades of constant therapy, Drew has finally forgiven her mom for making that choice. «She probably felt that she had nowhere else to turn. And I am sure that she lived for many years with a sense of guilt for creating a monster, and then, I think, she lived with a great pain in her heart, and I myself did not talk to her for a long time. «

The relationship between mom and daughter is now much better, and told Drew what kind of mother she wants to be herself.

«Once, when a certain situation happened, I told my daughter that I was not her friend. And I never will be. I am her mother. I had a mother, who at the same time was also a friend, and we will definitely not do that anymore. «