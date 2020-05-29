© Instagram / Dua Lipa





Dua Lipa works late hours. She needs to think about her health!





It is unknown for sure why Dua Lipa shared information that she works late at night – whether to boast or to get compassion – but she needs to change that way of life for the sake of her health and well-being.

Dua Lipa is a famous singer who has been on stage since 2015. She has released two albums and made a few tours. People love her for an unusual voice and her songs for their unique style. For example, the official video to her song «New Rules» has gained over two billion of views on YouTube. It was released in 2017, though. The freshest songs by Dua Lipa are «Break My Heart» and «Don't start now».

© Instagram / Dua Lipa





In her recent post on Instagram, Dua Lipa wrote she was «doing promo at midnight». She has also added a few photos depicting her with black and red hair. Most of her followers love this hair a lot. The singer really looks stunning. Her hair is just incredible. It is obvious that Dua's fans love her very much.

Dua Lipa has shared the animated video to her song «Break My Heart» on her Twitter. While some of Dua's fans love her animated video, others don't and even ask the singer to stop promoting the animations. They would like her songs «Levitating» or «Love again» as singles.