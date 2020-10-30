Dua Lipa is preparing a special online performance. Learn the details!

© Instagram / Dua Lipa





Dua Lipa has informed on her Instagram page that she is going to present a unique online performance soon. Tickets are already available!

When Dua Lipa was a child she used to be ashamed of her personal name which has a really beautiful meaning – it means «love» in Albanian. But now she uses it as a pseudonym due to its unusual sounding. The celebrity has succeeded in the music and personal spheres. She has been dating Anwar Hadid, Gigi Hadid's brother, for over a year and is happy with her boyfriend. The couple live together and have adopted a dog. Dua Lipa has been working hard this year. Her collaborations with Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Doja Cat and some other musicians gave birth to many successful songs. The singer is also in a tight professional and friendly relationship with Taylor Swift.

On her recent post on Instagram, Dua Lipa announces that the Studio 2054 general sale will start at 8:00am local time Friday, 30th October. You can learn the details by visiting dualipa.com. The singer's exclusive online performance will be held on 27 November. The live show will feature Dua singing, dancing and walking the ballroom, as well as will guest other famous people, performers, artists and acrobats. Lipa's fans are proud of the star.

These days, Dua Lipa announced nominees for 2020 American Music Awards l GMA. She got nominated for two categories too. In the video, the celebrity looks amazing but feels very uncomfortable. Nevertheless, she deserves the honor.