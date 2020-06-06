Dwayne Johnson addresses the President of the United States in his wise speech. Check it out!

© Instagram / Dwayne Johnson





Dwayne Johnson has shared a video addressing Donald Trump on his Twitter page. The President should not ignore it. Listen to the speech right now!

Dwayne Johnson has starred in a great number of movies and earned a net worth of about $280 million. It still keeps on growing. In addition, the celebrity is involved in an alcoholic business. Johnson has released Teremana Tequila Blanco, a premium tequila that embodies positivity, passion, and hard work.

In his speech, Dwayne Johnson's major question is «Where are you?» He's obviously addressing the President of the United States asking where the leader of the country is when it is on its knees «begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, just wanting to be heard». A good leader of the country should create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because black lives matter.

Dwayne Johnson demands to normalize equality with the message on his Instagram too. He declared that Teremana's mission is to bring people together and to create a better, more compassionate world.