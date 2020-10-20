Dwayne Johnson presents his tequila to talented people! Be among them!

© Instagram / Dwayne Johnson





Dwayne Johnson has presented another bottle of his Teremana tequila. According to his Instagram page, the lucky woman was Leslie Jones who makes «Supermarket Sweep» show.

Initially, Dwayne Johnson was known as a professional wrestler who fought for the World Wrestling Federation for 8 years. He got victory over professional wrestler John Cena, which returned his fame as a WWE wrestler. However, it's not only his wrestling career that has brought Dwayne $320 million of net worth. Dwayne Johnson's filmography includes a great number of movies of different genres and television series. The actor co-starred Kevin Hart in fantasy adventure comedy Jumanji» despite their height difference. He portrayed Dr. Xander «Smolder» Bravestone.

Dwayne Johnson has presented a bottle of frosted Teremana toast to Leslie Jones on the big debut of her new show «Supermarket Sweep». The actor feels happy that she produces a big fun show giving people an opportunity to enjoy their time and win a lot of money. Some of Dwayne's followers on Instagram say that's the best tequila they have ever had. It's delicious and has a smooth taste.

The celebrity has presented a new Project Rock Winter Collection of clothes for men, women and kids! It is available at Under Armour and DICKS stores. Dwayne adds in his message, «Let's get to work and finish this year strong!» Unfortunately, women's clothes don't go higher than XL, which makes it impossible for plus size girls to wear the stuff.