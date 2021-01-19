© Instagram / Dwayne Johnson





Dwayne Johnson has done what would make his father proud of his son





Dwayne Johnson has always been pride of his family including his father who passed away exactly one year ago. The actor has recently become an inspiration for a new movie.

Dwayne Johnson has starred in a great number of films, including those available on Netflix only. The actor has co-starred Ryan Reynolds portraying World's greatest con-man and Gal Gadot in the role of the World's greatest art thief in comedy thriller «Red Notice». The film will soon be available on Netflix. Dwayne Johnson has co-starred Kevin Hart in 4 movies such as «Central Intelligence,» «Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,» «Jumanji: The Next Level,» and «Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle».

Dwayne Johnson has left a deep message on his official Twitter page saying, «I wish my dad was around to see. Man he would've been proud». The celebrity's image was used for the creation of a new movie called «Young Rock». Here is a short trailer for the movie. Dwayne Johnson confirms in his caption that he really «kicked puberty's ass at 15 and turned tequila tycoon by 10». At the same time, her has learned some valuable life lessons. «Young Rock» can be seen on February 16!

The actor has posted a sad message on his Instagram page informing that it has been a year since his father passed away. The actor misses him a lot; however, he feels grateful for everything his father taught him to do. Despite any challenges in life, Dwayne Johnson claims we need to stay strong and brave. «Show must go on,» as he says. His followers are sending their condolences for Dwayne's loss.