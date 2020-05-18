© Instagram / Dylan Sprouse





Dylan Sprouse revealed Scandinavian background in a new project: Lili Reinhart'll envy!





27-year-old twin brother of Cole Sprouse who had become famous for the leading role in «Riverdale» has decided to try his talents in writing and arranged a new project which his fans definitely will love!

According to the actor's words, he always was in love with comics and games, so his new project let him transform his love into real passion. The thing was that Dylan decided to share some incredible stories about Scandinavians and ancient Vikings his grandma used to tell him long ago.

We are sure this was a great idea and ancient Scandinavians surely could be a topic that is able to take everyone's breath away! Don't you think so? Well, we're excited at the possibility to get any new story about these legendary men and their incredible adventures.

We're lucky to know that Dylan cooperated with «Heavy Metal» magazine to create his brand new comic book – he even became an executive producer of the project. If the stories are successful, fans will be able to watch them in movies and various podcasts.

Norwegian pagans and Vikings – what an amazing combination to conquer the world's attention! At the same time, there have been a lot of stories about Scandinavians, so Sprouse couldn't add anything new to the image of fearless conquerors of seas… Anyway, we're waiting for the new stories, Dylan!