Ed Sheeran lost his Sheeranville in a fight: find out why!





The 29-year-old creator of «Perfect» who became known for the incredible lyrics and songs literally lost the property he had been dreaming about for so long!

The famous British musician Ed Sheeran lost the fight with a mean neighbor who expanded his possessions. The singer has already bought several houses in Suffolk and practically made his dreams true by building a village with a beautiful name Sheeranville!

The evil day came when Sheeran became extremely angry by learning about the plans of his neighbor to expand his garden by about 50 meters due to the free area of the pasture.

In a letter to the Suffolk Council on behalf of the musician, they noted that such artificial expansion was unreasonable and would damage the unique nature and landscape of the area. The planners disagreed and approved the neighbor's further constructions, so he was given the right to complete the expansion over the next three years, but without a right to install external lighting systems.

As we know, in 2019, Sheeran bought the last house for Sheeranville for almost $ 2 mln from a neighbor who had been against the ongoing building. At the same time, the star seems to leave for another break – the info appeared in his account on Instagram.

