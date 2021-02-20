© Instagram / Ed Sheeran





Ed Sheeran hints at fourth album release





On his birthday, the singer announced the release of the fourth album from his «mathematical» series.

Ed Sheeran turned 30 yesterday. The musician marked the momentous day by posting on Instagram, in which he showed a holiday treat, as well as an archive photo from his third birthday, for which little Ed was dressed up as a pirate.

© Instagram / Ed Sheeran





«Today I turned 30. Thank you for your messages, I feel your love. Today I dressed the same as on my third birthday, I'm going to eat this poor pirate caterpillar. Later I will get in touch with the fourth part of my series. See you soon, «Sheeran wrote on his microblog.

The musician made it clear that he will release the fourth album of his series with intricate titles. Recall that in 2011 Ed released a disc called Plus (+), in 2014 his album Multiply (x) was released, and in 2017 - Divide (÷). Given the musician's passion for mathematical titles, fans are speculating that the fourth album in this series may be called Minus or Subtract «Subtract».

In 2019, after a hiatus, Sheeran released the No.6 Collaborations Project album, which featured many other musicians and performers, including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B, Chris Stapleton, Paulo Londra , Young Thug and Bruno Mars.