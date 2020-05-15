Elizabeth Hurley, the “Bedazzled” star, was seen with her ex-boyfriend
© Instagram / Elizabeth Hurley

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-15 19:52:00

Elizabeth Hurley was caught spending her time with Hugh Grant, her ex-boyfriend. Are they dating again? Let's find out!

Elizabeth Hurley, the star of «Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery» was dating Hugh Grant for thirteen years before their breakup in 2000. Nevertheless, they remained good friends until these days.

In the photos shared on Twitter, Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley are spending their time together. They look really happy together and can't keep their hands off each other. It seems they are really in love! However, these pics were taken many years ago when the couple was in a love relationship.


Elizabeth Hurley surprised everyone with her love for dogs. These days, she has shared a cute photo on her Instagram page showing her hugging her dog. She's a true lover of pets! Her caption to the pic reads, «The dogs have never had it so good - full time, full on love & cuddles».

