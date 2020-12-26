© Instagram / Ellen Degeneres





Ellen Degeneres will play “Heads Up!” with you whenever you want!





Ellen Degeneres has shared a pleasing message on her Instagram page. It says you can «Heads Up!» over a special application. Learn the detail right now!

Ellen Degeneres has hosted «The Ellen DeGeneres Show» since 2003. She meets various people at her show. One of the most notable programs of hers involves Mason Ramsey who performed his variant of «White Christmas» on Ellen's show. The 1954 musical film featuring Vera-Ellen as Judy Haynes has been the symbol of Christmas. Vera-Ellen was known as a dancer with a very thin waist. In 2008, Ellen Degeneres married businesswoman Portia de Rossi. The celebrity has got Michelle Obama as one of her closest friends.

Ellen Degeneres loves playing «Heads Up!» Thus, she has provided best of this game in her recent Instagram video. Just take a look at how funny the stars are! Octavia Spencer is simply the best. At present, Heads Up application has become available. All you will need to do is to put a sticky note over your screen so you can't see the card, and you can play this fun game over Zoom!

Ellen Degeneres expresses her gratitude for the people at «Shutterfly». The company has donated $75,000 to America's Food Fund these days. Ellen is proud to be their partner and her followers on Twitter are proud of everything she does for others.