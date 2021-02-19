© Instagram / Elon Musk





Johnny Depp will bring Elon Musk to the lawsuit against Amber Heard





Hollywood actor Johnny Depp will bring SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. This is reported by Deadline.

Lawyers for the Pirates of the Caribbean star want the businessman to attend the court hearing. They expect him to elaborate on his relationship with Hurd. It is clarified that the billionaire has already received a summons.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in February 2015, but their marriage broke up a year later. Depp later filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife and demanded $ 50 million for an article in The Washington Post, where she calls herself a victim of domestic violence. The actor stressed that her statement was slander.

In November 2020, Depp lost his case against the tabloid The Sun. The actor decided to sue the publication, as it published an article claiming that he beat Heard. The actress herself acted as a witness.

Depp intends to bring Musk to the libel case, since the billionaire previously met with Hurd. The head of Tesla claimed that the relationship with the artist began after her divorce. At the same time, attorneys for the «Pirates of the Caribbean» star caught Heard in treason, claiming that she had extramarital affairs with Musk and actor James Franco.