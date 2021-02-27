© Instagram / Elon Musk





Elon Musk conducted fire tests of the Starship SN10 super-heavy rocket





Elon Musk conducted firing tests of the Starship SN10 super-heavy rocket. All three engines of the Raptor fired successfully. This could mean a possible early launch of the rocket in the next few days.

It is expected that as part of the upcoming test takeoff, the SN10 will take off to an altitude of about 10 km - in the same way the two previous prototypes SN8 and SN9 were tested, writes Space.com. The publication notes that these samples proved to be quite successful at the time of takeoff, but had an accident at the time of landing.

© Instagram / Elon Musk





Recall that the Starship project is very important for SpaceX. The thing is that it is on these ships that the Musk company intends to send people not only to the moon, but also to Mars.

The final version of the spacecraft will receive not three, but six Raptor engines, and its composition will include two fully recoverable parts at once: the ship itself (about 50 meters long) and the Super Heavy rocket (about 70 meters high).