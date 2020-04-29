 News > Elton John


Elton John played the record of Billie Eilish' brother and is in love with it!
© Instagram / Elton John

News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-29 00:06:10

Elton John is a well-known personality all over the world not only for his numerous songs and concerts but also for his actor activity. By the age of 73, the celebrity has released 30 studio albums, 4 collaboration albums, and 11 soundtrack albums. Elton has starred in 14 films.

Probably, one of the first Elton John's songs is «Your Song». It saw the world in 1970 and entered album «Elton John». One of the most popular songs by the legendary singer is «Rocket Man». It was included into the album «Honky Château» that was released in 1972.

These days, Elton John announced on his Twitter official page that he played the record of Billie Eilish' brother and co-producer, Finneas O'Connell, «Let's Fall in Love for the Night» on Rocket Hour. He loves it and considers Finneas to be a talented man.

Elton John says in his post: «I mentioned previously that he is brilliant in his own right. You can listed to the trek by following this link http://apple.co/elton. Elton John is sure you will like it too.

It is interesting to mention that Elton John married Canadian filmmaker David Furnish in 2014, even though they started their relationship in far 1995. The couple has got two children via surrogate.

