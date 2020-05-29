Elton John will take part in the online party today! Don't miss the event!

© Instagram / Elton John





Elton John has announced on his Twitter page that he'll be sharing his views and experience at today's Rocketman Watch Party at 7pm.

Elton John has got numerous songs and studio albums but it is not only his merit. English lyricist Bernie Taupin was of great help for John. He has written the lyrics for most of his songs. Taupin is not only a writing partner to John but also his true friend. Elton John has got some enemies too. He had a terrible lawsuit with John Reid. Elton John sued him for stealing £20 million from him.

Elton John invited his followers on Twitter to join in the party today, on Friday, by loading up Rocketman and hitting play at 7pm ET (4pm PT). Elton John will share his insights and thoughts. Don't miss the interesting conversation! Many of Elton's followers are extremely happy with the news and can't wait to hear the legendary singer.

Elton John still remembers that on this day in 1979, he played the final show of his tour of the Soviet Union, in Moscow. He was one of the first Western artists to tour the Soviet Union. He loved his incredible experience. It will stay in his memory for his whole life.