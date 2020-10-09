© Instagram / Elton John





Elton John has disclosed shocking information in his book. Listen to it directly from the author!





Elton John has announced on his official Instagram page that he has added a new chapter to his book «Me Elton John».

Elton John has written a great number of songs of different musical styles including «Your Song», «Rocket Man», «I'm Still Standing» and «Tiny Dancer». The singer has released thirty studio albums and 32 other albums. People all over the world love his singing, so there is no surprise why over 200 million albums of the star have been sold worldwide. He was a close friend to Beatles star, John Lennon, until his death.

In his fresh Instagram post, the singer has informed that «there's one week to go until the paperback of my autobiography is out». It will contain a brand new chapter devoted to the highs and lows of the last year. Elton John has recorded this chapter for his audiobook. The celebrity adds, «here's a sneak peek - my reaction to seeing «Rocketman» for the first time». Elton John's followers are grateful for his beliefs and trying to stand up for human rights.

There is a title track of an unreleased debut album in the 60s. It features Elton and Bernie. At that period of time, Elton John was extremely popular.