Emilia Clarke almost cries as she addresses doctors and nurses in the NHS





Emilia Clarke has shared a touching video on her Instagram page in which she thanks the staff of the NHS. Check out the video with the marvelous actress.

Emilia Clarke has perfectly performed her role of Daenerys Targaryen in the drama series that has become a beloved one for many contemporary people - «Game of Thrones». Clarke's job has brought her the net worth of $20 million. «Game of Thrones» has also given her a beloved man. That was her co-star Kit Harington; however, their love affair lasted for about two years. At present, Emilia's boyfriend is an assistant director of the series called Tom Turner. Tom has worked on such movies as «Cruella» and «Charlie's Angels. Emilia and Tom fit each other pretty well! The actress' age indicates she needs to get married and give birth to a child.

On her Instagram page, Emilia Clarke expresses her gratitude to the medical staff in the NHS. She shares a video full of words of gratitude to these hardworking people in such difficult time. Clarke comments her video, «This International Thank You Day I want to shout from the rooftops, «Thank You NHS». The doctors and nurses in the NHS have been doing incredible work for everyone of us and deserve our thanks, support and love.

There are rumors that Emilia Clarke will replace Amber Heard as Mera in «Aquaman 2». Most users on YouTube say it would be great! They are looking forward to seeing Emilia Clarke in this role. Some people don't like Amber Heard saying she is a deceitful person.