© Instagram / Emily Blunt





The Wild Couple starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan is released





From February 11, 2021, it will be replenished with a new film. The dramatic film «Wild Couple» (original Wild Mountain Thyme) kicks off in theaters. It was directed by playwright, screenwriter and Oscar winner John Patrick Shanley. This film is based on his play «Beyond Mullingar».

Emily Blunt («A Quiet Place») and Jamie Dornan («50 Shades of Gray») will play «old» neighbors who grew up together and have known each other all their lives. Suddenly, Emily Blunt's heroine Rosemary realizes that she is in love with her neighbor Anthony on the farm. However, his thoughts are only concerned with the issue of inheritance. Everything changes when his cousin Adam comes to the farm. He notices Rosemary and calls the girl to New York ...

© Instagram / Emily Blunt





We publish the trailer for the film «The Wild Couple» below. The premiere of the film in Russia is scheduled for February 11. The film started in the world box office back in December last year.

In addition to Blunt and Dornan, John Hamm, Dirble Molloy and Christopher Walken played in the drama. By the way, most of the scenes for The Wild Couple were filmed in Crossmole, County Mayo, Ireland.