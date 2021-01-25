© Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski





Emily Ratajkowski shows what happiness means to her. Check it out!





Emily Ratajkowski has no desire to keep her biggest secret from the public any longer. She is happy and in a minute you are going to know what makes her happy.

Emily Ratajkowski is known for her role of Andie Hardy in 2014 thriller «Gone Girl». Ratajkowski has build a rather successful career of a model too. She has been married with film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard since 2018 and is currently expecting a baby from him from her husband. There is something strange with her husband's lower lip. It is plumper on one side. It seems like he had unlucky lip augmentation. Emily Ratajkowski regularly received lip injections; however, the model denies performing these procedures while pregnant.

Emily Ratajkowski has shared an extremely romantic photograph on he Instagram. The pregnant model is sitting in a car with a male hand touching her belly. It is obviously her husband's hand. Emily's belly is quite large because she's expenced to deliver her baby soon. It is so close! Ratajkowski's fans are asking foe more belly pics every day.

Emily Ratajkowski was caught by paparazzi in Manhattan on January 13, 2021 in New York City. The model looks so sweet being pregnant! She's wearing a baggy white jacket that partially conceals her large belly.