Emily Ratajkowski undressed at the eighth month of pregnancy

© Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski





29-year-old Emily Ratajkowski became the heroine of a provocative photo shoot. A pregnant American model bared a grown belly.

The Gone Girl star will soon become a mom for the first time. The father of the future baby is the husband of the model, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily loves to watch her body change. Instadiva enjoys her pregnancy and tries to capture every moment.

© Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski





Today the queen of catwalks and glamor arranged a professional photo shoot by renowned fashion photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. Ratajkowski posed completely naked in front of the camera. She let her hair down and put on makeup with an accent on her eyes.

Instadiva stood in profile and covered her bare chest with her hands. The artist straightened her hair, and then languidly threw back her head, continuing to show the grown belly. Emily has declassified the length of her pregnancy. The model hinted that the baby will be born in a month.

«Very soon. 33rd week. I am so glad that this special period was captured by my friends and partners, «wrote Emily.

Fans were delighted with the gentle and at the same time sexy shots. Many commented that the model blossomed during pregnancy. «What a beautiful pregnancy», «Your breasts got bigger», «Luxurious mommy», «Hair, face and body - everything is just perfect», «You just blossomed», «Hot woman», «You glow with happiness», - wrote fans.

Ratajkowski still does not reveal the gender of the unborn baby. The expectant mother is sure that the child himself will decide on gender by the age of 18. The sultry beauty and her husband have been happily married for over four years. The model's romance with producer Sebastian Bear-McClard developed rapidly. The lover proposed to Emily just a few weeks after they met.