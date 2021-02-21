© Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski





Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski starred in a mini-film about pregnancy





Actress, model, muse and Kérastase brand ambassador Emily Ratajkowski is expecting her first child, but this does not prevent her from continuing to lead an active social life.

Not so long ago, she took part in the filming of the short film Instants of Falling, in which she spoke about her family experience, future motherhood, as well as her experiences and fears during pregnancy.

© Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski





In Emily's view, expecting a baby is a lot like a step towards the unknown.

In addition, in the film, she gave some helpful tips on how to relax and love your new body. Plus Emily shared a beauty secret. «I am very worried that after giving birth I will have problems with my hair. But for such a case, I have the Kérastase Genesis range, created especially for hair prone to hair loss.

I love the shampoo from this line: it smells amazing, which is very important for me, as my olfactory preferences are constantly changing, but love for this series, apparently, forever, «- said Ratajkowski.