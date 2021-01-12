© Instagram / Eminem





Eminem switches to sports as he loses his reputation in music field





Eminem seems to get really fond of sports, namely football. He shares an advertisement for Football National Championship 2021 on his Instagram page. What about his singing career?

Eminem is known for his rapping talent all over the world. He's the author to the majority of his songs' lyrics; however, he is estimated as one of the most arrogant rappers. The singer was married twice with one and the same woman - Kimberly Anne Scott. Eminem has two daughters with her – 27-year old Alaina Marie Mathers and 25-year old Hailie Jade. While the couple was in divorce, Kim gave birth to her daughter Whitney Scott Mathers from a tattoo artist named Eric Hatter. Eminem adopted Whitney and currently lives with his three daughters in his house. Kim also has a son named Parker Scott from a man whose name is not revealed. Eminem has had a lot of misunderstanding with rapper Snoop Dogg lately. The latter dumped of Eminem's discography. On one of reputable shows, Snoop declared, «I've been better than you for two decades,» which was another reason for the rappers' feud.

Eminem is looking forward to the beginning of National Championship 2021. He writes on his Instagram page, «Time to see who's #1». Both football teams - Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes – are strong enough. The rapper's followers are sure that Eminem is getting money for advertising this event; however, they appreciate his song that accompanies the advertising video. They say it has to become a single! People want Eminem to make a music video for this song.

Eminem still can't calm down about his conflict with Parker Scott. Thus, he says on his twitter, «What is he smoking?» Take a look at Eminem as he is expressing his opinion on the topic in Shade 45 interview. He is saying about the tone Snoop was using but Joe stopped Eminem's explanation. Some users on Twitter pointed out that Joe had no right to make Em shut up without listening to the whole reason.