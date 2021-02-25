© Instagram / Emma Roberts





Emma Roberts was hit by the paparazzi





Actress Emma Roberts was spotted on Saturday in Los Angeles as she walked to her car. The 30-year-old star seems to have decided to experiment with her style, opting for comfortable, casual wear.

She wore striped jersey pants, an elongated sweater, and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Of the shoes, Roberts chose black Birkenstock slippers, which she put on over her socks, but you shouldn't be surprised at this combination, because in California there has been a trend for such outfits lately. For example, the model Kaia Gerber also often appears in socks under slippers.

We will remind, 30-year-old American actress Emma Roberts and her 36-year-old boyfriend Garrett Hedlund recently became parents for the first time. The pregnancy of Julia Roberts's niece became known in June, and Emma herself confirmed this news at the end of August on her page on the social network.

The girl posted a photo in which she posed with a rounded belly. For both celebrities, the child became the firstborn. Emma and Garrett have been dating for over a year - their romance was first talked about last spring.