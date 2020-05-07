© Instagram / Emma Stone





Not only “La La Land”: Emma Stone told how to deal with panic during self-isolation





The actress and co-star of Ryan Gosling explained how to deal with an anxiety disorder – and that's important since even Emma Watson hasn't told anything like that!

Presenting a part of the #WeThriveInside campaign launched by the Child Mind Institute, Emma Stone talked about her ways to deal with anxiety disorder. The action was aimed at supporting and helping children and their families who had to cope with anxiety and panic during self-isolation due to COVID-19.

The actress has repeatedly faced the anxiety disorder and shared her own incredible way of dealing with it. We bet you wouldn't even guess it!

To cope with obsessive thoughts, Stone used the brain dump technique, which involved recording everything that bothers this or that person in an arbitrary format. In addition, she arranged 10-20 minutes for meditation, danced at home and discovered new books.

Emma Stone became the first star participant in the action. In the future, videos with the participation of John Hill, Margot Robbie, Andrew Garfield and others will also appear. Every user can also make donations to the organization.

Would you like to join it? To our mind this will be great fun!