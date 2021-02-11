© Instagram / Emma Stone





Emma Stone will play an erotomaniac from the 90s in the new film by Yorgos Lanthimos





Lobster and Fang director Yorgos Lanthimos will direct a film based on the novel Poor Things by Scottish writer Alasder Gray. Emma Stone will play the main role, Empire reports.

According to the creators, the picture will become an atypical vision of the story about Frankenstein. The plot of the novel of the same name is based on the fate of Bella Baxter's «fickle, overly sexual, emancipated woman.» She had the brain transplanted into her unborn child after she committed suicide to escape her abusive husband.

The Film Stage has announced that filming will begin in the fall of 2021. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Tony McNamara will adapt Alasder Gray's book.

This is not the first collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos. In 2018, the actress played a lady of the court who is fighting for a place at the queen's court in The Favorite. The brutal satire on palace intrigue has received a number of positive reviews from critics around the world.

The box office grossed $ 95 million on a budget of $ 15 million.