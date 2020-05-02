© Instagram / Emma Watson





The boyfriend of Emma Watson: everything you need to know!





Yes, we all had a hope that the exciting friendship of actors Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe will go on after Harry Potter's movies and will transform into dating and even something more serious. Although famous Hermione Granger actually was in love with Draco Malfoy played by the incredible Tom Felton, later 30-year-old Emma preferred absolutely another man!

Not so long ago, journalists found out that Emma Watson started an affair with an American businessman.

Actually, the 30-year-old actress Emma Watson was not used to revealing her personal life. At the end of 2019, the actress said she was happy alone. But they say there have been changes in the personal life of the celeb and she has been in a relationship for six months now.

The rumors were that Emma Watson had been in a relationship with an American businessman Leo Robinton. The couple was spotted together at the end of last year, and there was clear evidence on the Net.

Right after this incident, Leo deleted his accounts from social networks in order to protect himself and the actress from excessive noise in the media.

Well, but it became known that the star of «Harry Potter» had already introduced his boyfriend to her parents, and this indicated the seriousness of their relationship. Neither Emma nor Leo commented on their romance and have done everything to remain unnoticed.