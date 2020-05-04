 News > Emma Watson


Do Emma Watson and Hermione Granger have any similar features?
© Instagram / Emma Watson

Do Emma Watson and Hermione Granger have any similar features?


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-04 21:55:13

Nerdy Hermione from the stories about Harry Potter, the independent beauty Belle from the Disney's fairy tale and the modest Meg March in «Little Women» - Emma Watson definitely can amaze. But does she really have any common features with her heroine from Hogwarts?

According to Emma, she started reading books about Harry Potter when she was eight. Her first thought was that she completely differed from Hermione, as the girl was interested in fashion and generally was cooler than she. But all in all, they definitely have a lot in common! Don't you believe? Let's see together!

First of all, the parents of both girls were representatives of prestigious professions (Granger's parents were dentists and Emma's parents were lawyers), and they both were excellent students at prestigious schools (Hogwarts and Dragon School in Oxford). In addition, they both are crazy about cats!

In fact, Emma learned to be an actress during the filming of all eight films about the famous wizard. And she never got tired of showing her heroine in a new way every time.

By the way, Emma Watson got more than 10 mln pounds for all Harry Potter films. As she once admitted, this would be enough to never work again.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...