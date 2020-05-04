© Instagram / Emma Watson





Do Emma Watson and Hermione Granger have any similar features?





Nerdy Hermione from the stories about Harry Potter, the independent beauty Belle from the Disney's fairy tale and the modest Meg March in «Little Women» - Emma Watson definitely can amaze. But does she really have any common features with her heroine from Hogwarts?

According to Emma, she started reading books about Harry Potter when she was eight. Her first thought was that she completely differed from Hermione, as the girl was interested in fashion and generally was cooler than she. But all in all, they definitely have a lot in common! Don't you believe? Let's see together!

First of all, the parents of both girls were representatives of prestigious professions (Granger's parents were dentists and Emma's parents were lawyers), and they both were excellent students at prestigious schools (Hogwarts and Dragon School in Oxford). In addition, they both are crazy about cats!

In fact, Emma learned to be an actress during the filming of all eight films about the famous wizard. And she never got tired of showing her heroine in a new way every time.

By the way, Emma Watson got more than 10 mln pounds for all Harry Potter films. As she once admitted, this would be enough to never work again.