Emma Watson, the “Harry Potter” star, met Margot Robbie at Met Gala
Emma Watson, the "Harry Potter" star, met Margot Robbie at Met Gala


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-11 17:19:50

Emma Watson's fans have recently shared a series of photos depicting the actress in the company of her friend, Margot Robbie, at Met Gala 2016! They are incredibly beautiful!

As we hear the name of Emma Watson, the first thing that comes to our mind is certainly her character, Hermione Granger, from the 2001-2011 fantasy series «Harry Potter». Few people will think about the romantic fantasy movie «Beauty and the Beast» Emma played Belle in. Believe it or not, but Emma Watson is really singing in that film.

By the way, Watson has never dated her «Harry Potter» co-star Daniel Radcliffe, as thought by many people. Speaking about her personal life she said that she's «self-partnered». That sounds too strange, though. Here are some pics of Margot Robbie and Emma Watson at Met Gala 2016! Both actresses are supreme beauties!

Emma Watson is a super beautiful young woman. While most of us remember her from «Harry Potter» series in which she played a little girl, it's just unbelievable how gorgeous she has become.

