Emma Watson sparked engagement rumors with her lover





Popular British actress, Harry Potter star Emma Watson and businessman Leo Robinton are likely already engaged.

So, the other day, Watson was noticed at the Los Angeles airport together with her chosen one, and a wedding ring sparkled on the artist's hand. The couple are known to have returned from Mexico.

According to insiders, rumors have been circulating about the seriousness of the relationship of lovers for a long time. Watson even introduced her parents to her lover. For the first time, they started talking about Emma and Leo dating in the fall of 2019.

We will remind, Emma Watson is a British film actress and fashion model. She is widely known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, in which she starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. She also starred in such films as «It's Good to Be Quiet», «Beauty and the Beast», «Elite Society», «Little Women» and many others.