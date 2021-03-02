© Instagram / Emma Watson





Emma Watson, referring to the actress's agent, reports her refusal from cinema for the sake of love





30-year-old «Harry Potter» star Emma Watson «went into hibernation»: information about this with reference to the agent of the actress is reported by the Daily Mail and other major Western media.

The source of the publication said that the actress «went deep underground» with her fiancé Leo Robinton, with whom they have been dating for 18 months, and «may want to start a family.» It is also clarified that the actress does not accept new proposals for filming. Discontinued publications for an indefinite period and on her instagram.

© Instagram / Emma Watson





The 30-year-old actress - in the field of fame since the age of nine - reminds the author of the publication, adding that the girl lived incognito for several weeks in Ibiza in winter, where the actress was seen reading newspapers in a vegan cafe, and in February she was seen in Los Angeles.

Over the past five years, Emma Watson has appeared in only three films - Beauty and the Beast, The Sphere, and Little Women. In 2009, she was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the highest paid actress of the decade. In 2014, she was named UN Goodwill Ambassador and launched the HeForShe campaign, which encourages men to stand up for gender equality.