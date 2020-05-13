© Instagram / Emmy Rossum





Emmy Rossum confessed she has a special attitude to her mother. Let's learn the details.





Emmy Rossum has wrote in her Twitter page that «While Mother's Day is a joyous occasion for many, it can be quite painful for others». What was she talking about and why?

Emmy Rossum is known for her role of Fiona Gallagher in the «Shameless» television series. She also played a leading role in the movie «The Phantom of the Opera» (2004) for which she received lots of critical opinions.

© Instagram / Emmy Rossum





The actress has got a mother, photographer Cheryl Rossum, but few people know that Emmy was raised by her mom only. The latter was left by Emmy's dad when she was still pregnant. Probably, this is the topic the star tries to avoid. In her post on Twitter, Rossum encouraged everyone to take a minute and check in with their family who might be having a difficult time. It is important to have emotional togetherness.

Even though Emmy Rossum was brought up without a father who she needed so much, she confessed her mother was enough for her. She doesn't want make her feel that she wasn't enough. The actress received all the needed love from other people. Now she receives it from her fans who adore her!