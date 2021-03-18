© Instagram / alicia vikander





Tomb Raider: Epic Video Shows How Alicia Vikander Got Ripped For Lara Croft and Alicia Vikander On Lockdown With Fassbender, Her Latest Role And What Ballet Did To Her Body Image





Alicia Vikander On Lockdown With Fassbender, Her Latest Role And What Ballet Did To Her Body Image and Tomb Raider: Epic Video Shows How Alicia Vikander Got Ripped For Lara Croft





Last News:

Senate confirms Becerra as U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

Wayne State alumnus Michael Reed builds rich legacy of environmental and animal science outreach, education and engagement through Detroit Zoological Society.

Houston expert: How to use the power of data and analytics to inform small businesses.

Finalists named for Northland Community and Technical College presidency.

16-year-old mother and baby missing from Southern Ohio.

HUD says homelessness in US has exploded, before and during pandemic.

CCPA Regulations Update and the Opt-Out Icon Has Arrived.

Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock: they're now on sale – buy fast.

Today's Rental was chosen for the courtyard, plants and tapestries.

Nevada Assembly speaker healing from prostate cancer surgery.

What I'm hearing about the Patriots' plans on Stephon Gilmore and their QB search.

List of Netflix upcoming franchises, events, spectacles: TV, movies.